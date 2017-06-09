A maze has been set up in Dublin city centre today to draw attention to the plight of vulnerable girls.



Girl's rights organisation, Plan International Ireland is behing the Lost Girls initiative.

Have you seen this #LostGirls maze in Dublin City centre?



I speak to @WillStLeger at 1 @TodayFMNews about what it is #TuneIn pic.twitter.com/heeQD9dTj0 — Susan Keogh (@suskeogh) June 9, 2017

The maze represents the barriers refugee girls are faced with while in exile including child marriage and gender based violence.



Artist Will St Leger has designed the maze.



He's been telling me about it:



