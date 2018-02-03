Lotto is celebrating a milestone draw tonight and to mark the occassion there'll be a mega jackpot of €4.5 million.

The National Lottery has given away more than 4.4 billion euro in prizes since the Lotto began in 1988.

Tonight brings the number of draws to 3,000.

Dublin has claimed the highest number of jackpots at 572, followed by Cork with 172.

Miriam Donohoe from the National Lottery says that every county in Ireland has had a jackpot win at some point.