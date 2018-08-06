

The Irish Coast Guard are advising people to remain on the cliff path when out walking along the coast in Howth in Dublin.

It's after a patrol encountered a group of five people at the weekend who had descended down a dangerous 120 foot cliff to reach the shoreline.

Meanwhile the RNLI Lifeboat at Lough Derg launched yesterday, to assist three adults on a speedboat which had broken down & was drifting.

Both incidents ended safely, however rescue chiefs are renewing their safety message for the remainder of the Bank Holiday.

"Be aware, respect the water, and if you spot someone in trouble ring 112 and ask for the Coast Guard".