A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of a body of an 18-year-old man in Dunleer, County Louth.

The Deputy State Pathologist Dr Mulligan carried out a post mortem examination on the man's body at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital this evening

Details are not being published for operational reasons, but investigating Gardaí are confirming the man died in violent circumstances.

An examination of the crime scene is ongoing and an incident room has been set up at Drogheda Garda Station.

There is an appeal for information and in particular Gardai want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Shamrock Hill, Dunleer between 4pm yesterday afternoon and half past eight this morning.