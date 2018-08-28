The hot weather and Love Island appear to have contributed to growth in Irish supermarkets for the first half of the year.

The hairless contestants on the ITV show seem to have led to a spike in products such as male skincare and shaving soaps, while razor blade sales went up 15 percent.

In the latest report from Kanter Worldpanel, sales of beer, cider and wine were up 10 percent.

Just 1-and-a-half percent separates the top 3 supermarkets in the Irish market, with Tesco leading the way over SuperValu and Dunnes.