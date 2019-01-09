Love Island Star Reveals Brother Has Testicular Cancer After Live TV Exam
Love Island star Chris Hughes has revealed that his brother has been diagnosed with testicular cancer - just weeks after he was praised for being examined for the condition on live television.
Posting on Instagram last night, the 25 year old admitted that his brother Ben had been given the news only hours earlier.
He wrote that Ben had discovered a lump the day after Chris urged viewers on This Morning in November to be examined for the disease.
A sad day. My brother was diagnosed with testicular cancer this lunchtime, in which we pray for a kind prognosis. He came into my room at 3am the morning after my testicular examination on tv, clearly struggling to sleep, telling me he’d found a lump and asked me if he’s checking it right. To which I told him, ‘Ben, it’s 3am, I’ll look in the morning, but if there’s a lump, go and check it checked tomorrow with the doctor’. Today he sent me a message telling me the news, and thanking me for making him aware, else he’d never have known he had cancer.. That literally broke my heart. Testicular cancer is a silent killer, men need realise this and check themselves regularly. It takes 10 seconds. Please do it. 🖤
Chris Hughes was given a testicular cancer exam by a doctor live on This morning back in November.
