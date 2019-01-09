Love Island star Chris Hughes has revealed that his brother has been diagnosed with testicular cancer - just weeks after he was praised for being examined for the condition on live television.

Posting on Instagram last night, the 25 year old admitted that his brother Ben had been given the news only hours earlier.

He wrote that Ben had discovered a lump the day after Chris urged viewers on This Morning in November to be examined for the disease.

Chris Hughes was given a testicular cancer exam by a doctor live on This morning back in November.

Did you see our live testicular examination with Love Island star @chrishughes_22 this week?



Watch, listen, and learn. It may save your life. pic.twitter.com/u09jF7LIzj — This Morning (@thismorning) December 1, 2018



