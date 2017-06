A free internet tool to filter out homophobic speech has been developed in Dublin.



One in five LGBT people have had hurtful things written about their sexual identity on social media, with that figure rising to one in three for transgender and intersex people.



The Love Wins tool was developed for Pride by Connector, who say it'll be free for as long as it's used.

This morning it's emerged there were just five convictions for hate crime in almost 30 years.



Juliette Gash reports;