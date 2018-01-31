Older people are now the category most at risk from life threatening or life altering injuries.

This has shifted from younger men, according to a new audit report for 2016.

The Major Trauma Audit National Report also reveals most patients with these injuries attend emergency departments outside 'normal working hours'.

The main recommendation of the report is that we need to change the way we provide services here.

Only 8 percent of people with life threatening injuries are met by a trauma team when they arrive at Emergency Departments.

Dr. Conor Deasy, Clinical Lead for MTA (Major Trauma Audit) says the findings prove we need to reform the system for treating seriously injured patients:

More than a quarter of trauma patients were transferred for ongoing care due to lack of services on site while nearly half with severe head injuries didn't get treated at a neurosurgical centre.

58 percent of patients looked for treatment at Emergency Departments between 4pm and 8am which is considered outside 'normal working hours.

The biggest change they've seen is from younger men with high energy traumas - like crashes - to now, most commonly, older patients sustaining major trauma from falls at home.

A new Major Trauma Audit shows we need to change the services available to patients with serious injuries. Speaking at the launch, Clinical Lead Dr. Conor Deasy says we need reform: pic.twitter.com/81pRJKSNDo — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) January 31, 2018

KEY FINDINGS