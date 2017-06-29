Fewer than 400 people died by suicide last year - the lowest level in more than 20 years.

However, the latest figures from the National Self-Harm Registry show that while suicide rates dropped by 15.2 per cent among men, there was a 6.2 per cent increase among women.

The biggest rise was among women over the age of 35, while the only male category to experience an increase was 55-64 year olds.

The figures supplied to the HSE also show that the rate of suicide among teenagers is now below the European average.