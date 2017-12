After more than four years of construction, Luas passengers will finally be able to get on the Cross City line later today.

The route from Stephen's Green to Broombridge will be operational from 2pm.

Luas bosses are anticipating an extra 10 million passengers per year as a result of the extension.

Director of Communications with Luas Cross City, Grainne Macken, is happy to see the project delivered without delay: