A lost puppy has been re-united with his owner.

Luas tweeted yesterday in an effort to reunite the dog with its owner.

The Jack Russel pup was found at Kingswood Luas stop in Dublin yesterday.

Do you recognise this face? Dog found at Kingswood Luas stop. Help us find his owner! pic.twitter.com/X3eBZBB7uY — Luas (@Luas) January 30, 2018