Maintenance workers on the Luas Green Line came across a dodgy device, with a difference, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Suspicions were aroused when staff at Cabra discovered an object, wrapped in plastic, with wires sticking out.

But what was believed to be a potential pipe bomb, actually turned out to be an 'adult toy'.

Gardai called to deal with a suspicious item wrapped in plastic this morning in Cabra along the Luas line. Security alert was ended fairly quickly after it turned out that the ‘suspicious’ device was a.... pic.twitter.com/cHBJnW9ItZ — Robin Schiller (@11SchillRob) August 7, 2018

Reporter with The Herald, Robin Schiller, says detectives were just about to call in the army but on closer inspection by one of the officers they determined what the object was.

The bomb scare was then declared a hoax: