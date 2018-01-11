Holding hands is the most romantic gesture, while a mobile phone addiction is the number one passion killer.

That's according to Mills and Boon which says the rules of romance are difference in the digital age - and that finding love is harder then ever.

To help the lonely hearted, the romance fiction publisher has released a guide to modern love.

Kim Buckley has this report:

We're so excited to share our official guide to the rules of romance! https://t.co/YRmIyIm6A8 … #RulesofRomance — Mills & Boon (@MillsandBoon) January 11, 2018





60 percent of people are confused by what is considered to be 'romantic' these days, while over three quarters would like more romance in their lives.

Cue Mills and Boon which has published a guide to love in the digital age.

According to the publishers 'the definition of romance is no longer clear'. They're also urging readers to use emojis wisely as 'there's nothing romantic about a digital aubergine'.

According to Mills and Boon, these are the top 10 romantic gestures:

Holding hands Having a cuddle Buying a surprise gift A romantic walk Giving flowers to your partner Planning a spontaneous trip away A candlelit dinner Breakfast in bed Cooking a homemade meal from scratch Writing a love letter