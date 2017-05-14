He is the youngest leader of France since Napolean

Emmanuel Macron has been inaugurated as the next President of France later.

His five-year term began after today's ceremony at the Eylsee Palace in Paris.

The 39-year-old is the youngest post-war French leader after beating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Following his inauguration, the new president told Twitter followers he was getting straight down to work.

 