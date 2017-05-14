Emmanuel Macron has been inaugurated as the next President of France later.



His five-year term began after today's ceremony at the Eylsee Palace in Paris.



The 39-year-old is the youngest post-war French leader after beating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.



Sky News correspondent Mark Stone is in Paris, and says the new president has a busy schedule ahead:

En ce qui me concerne, dès ce soir, je serai au travail. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 14, 2017





Following his inauguration, the new president told Twitter followers he was getting straight down to work.