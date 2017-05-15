French president Emmanuel Macron has named his new prime minister - a man who doesn't belong to his own political party.



The newly-inaugurated president has given the role to Edouard Philippe, who's currently an MP with the Republican party.



The surprise nomination is even more surprising given that Macron himself previously served in cabinet under a president from the rival Socialists.



Macron himself was an independent for seven years before setting up his own party, 'En Marche!', last summer.