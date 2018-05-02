Macron Thanks Australian PM's 'Delicious' Wife
It appears to have been very much a case of 'lost in translation' for the French president during his visit to Australia this week.
During a joint news conference with Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney, Emmanuel Macron turned to thank Mr Turnbull and his wife Lucy.
He said: "I wanted to thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome - it was the perfect organisation of this trip... thank you very much Mr Prime Minister."
Sometimes translation is tough.— ABC Sydney (@abcsydney) May 2, 2018
"I want to thank you for your welcome, you and your delicious wife" @EmmanuelMacron says to @TurnbullMalcolm pic.twitter.com/bIn6kokiYW
'Delicious' is certainly an unusual compliment... although some speculated it may simply have been a mistaken translation of the French word délicieux - which can mean 'delicious' in terms of food, but also 'delightful' more generally.
It is, however, a rare English-language faux pas for Mr Macron - who frequently delivers remarks and speeches in his second language.
The Australian soldiers of World War I fought until death to defend our values, to protect our country. pic.twitter.com/5Lc56LAHc9— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 2, 2018