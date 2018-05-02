It appears to have been very much a case of 'lost in translation' for the French president during his visit to Australia this week.

During a joint news conference with Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney, Emmanuel Macron turned to thank Mr Turnbull and his wife Lucy.

He said: "I wanted to thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome - it was the perfect organisation of this trip... thank you very much Mr Prime Minister."

Sometimes translation is tough.

"I want to thank you for your welcome, you and your delicious wife" @EmmanuelMacron says to @TurnbullMalcolm pic.twitter.com/bIn6kokiYW — ABC Sydney (@abcsydney) May 2, 2018

'Delicious' is certainly an unusual compliment... although some speculated it may simply have been a mistaken translation of the French word délicieux - which can mean 'delicious' in terms of food, but also 'delightful' more generally.

It is, however, a rare English-language faux pas for Mr Macron - who frequently delivers remarks and speeches in his second language.