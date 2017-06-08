Madrid has moved to ban man-spreading on its public transport after feminists convinced the city's council that men invading women's space was a problem.

The transport corporation has unviled a new set of stickers to be placed on all city busses - including one with a male figure sitting with his kneed spread wide apart.

Accompanying the picture is the slogan - 'respect others' space'.

The council also pointed out that other anti-social behavior was being targeted in new notices including putting feet on seats and listening to loud music in headphones