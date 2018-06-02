The Government's Restorative Justice Scheme for those who were in the Magdalene Laundries is to be widened.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said it is to include 14 adjoining institutions.

The 14 new institutions to be included in the scheme | Source: Department of Justice

The Department of Justice said central guidance will also be drawn up on the development and operation of any future redress schemes.

Back in April, Minister Flanagan announced the steps that were being taken in relation to the implementation of the Ombudsman's recommendations.

This included the establishment of an interdepartmental group to review the eligibility of cases of women who worked in one of the institutions covered by the scheme - but were officially recorded as having been admitted to a training centre or industrial school located in the same building, attached to or located on the grounds of one of the Magdalene laundries.

The site of the former Magdalene Laundry on Sean MacDermott Street in Dublin | Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

This group has now completed its work and the minister brought proposals to Government, which have been approved.

The Government introduced the Magdalene Restorative Justice Scheme in 2013.

Some 692 applicants have been paid just over €26m in lump sum payments since then.