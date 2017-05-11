Dozens of people have been left homeless following a serious fire in Dublin yesterday evening.

Up to 100 residents were forced to evacuate after the blaze broke out at the Verdemont complex in Blanchardstown shortly after 6 o'clock.

It's believed the fire was started by a barbeque and there are no reports of any injuries.

Residents who weren't able to return home last night were accommodated at a nearby centre.

Firefighters are still fighting the fire at #Verdemont There are no reported injuries. #fire #dublin pic.twitter.com/O8cwyo5WjD — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 10, 2017





A number of units have been substantially affected by the fire. A #drone has been deployed at the #fire in #Verdemont. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/cwYxmBevH7 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 10, 2017







