Dozens of people have been left homeless following a serious fire in Dublin yesterday evening.

Up to 100 residents were forced to evacuate after the blaze broke out at the Verdemont complex in Blanchardstown shortly after 6 o'clock.

It's believed the fire was started by a barbeque and there are no reports of any injuries.

Residents who weren't able to return home last night were accommodated at a nearby centre.

 