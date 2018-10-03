It's being organised by the Raise The Roof campaign

A protest will take place outside the Dáil later to highlight the depth of the country's housing and homeless crisis.

The 'Raise the Roof' rally is organised by a coalition of groups and parties, including the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Sinn Fein and The Union of Students in Ireland.

Large numbers of people are expected to turn out calling for radical change in the Government's housing policies.

The latest figures show a drop of 364 people accessing emergency accommodation in August, however over 16 hundred people were 're-categorised' out of the official figures.