Major Rescue Operation As Car Goes Off Howth Pier
Rescue teams have located a car that went off Howth pier in Dublin earlier this evening.
Gardaí say divers from the Garda Water Unit are attempting to retrieve the body of a man from the vehicle.
The alarm was raised this afternoon, when the car was seen entering the water in Howth Harbour.
The incident sparked a major multi-agency operation involving Gardaí, emergency services, the Irish Coastguard and the RNLI.
#BreakingNews A major search of Howth Harbour is happening at present.. pic.twitter.com/cgUVwyZG3n
— Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) January 24, 2018
Water rescue in Howth pic.twitter.com/9JuiutAS2P— Des Mullan (@desmullan) January 24, 2018