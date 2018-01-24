Rescue teams have located a car that went off Howth pier in Dublin earlier this evening.

Gardaí say divers from the Garda Water Unit are attempting to retrieve the body of a man from the vehicle.

The alarm was raised this afternoon, when the car was seen entering the water in Howth Harbour.

The incident sparked a major multi-agency operation involving Gardaí, emergency services, the Irish Coastguard and the RNLI.

#BreakingNews A major search of Howth Harbour is happening at present.. pic.twitter.com/cgUVwyZG3n





Water rescue in Howth pic.twitter.com/9JuiutAS2P — Des Mullan (@desmullan) January 24, 2018















