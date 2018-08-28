A majority of Irish people say that the Pope didn't go far enough when he addressed clerical abuse during his Irish visit.

An Ipsos MRBI Poll carried out yesterday for the Irish Times suggests that around 400,000 people saw the Pontiff at the various public events over the weekend.

Four out of five, meanwhile, say the visit hasn't changed their view of the Church.

Monday's poll was conducted among 750 adults.

Meanwhile, the Pope has refused to comment on claims that he was told about a cover up of abuse in the US and failed to act.

Peter Isely from the campaign 'Ending Clergy Abuse' says victims refuse to be pawns in a power struggle in the Catholic hierarchy.

He observed: "Any of these factions that are attempting to use the clergy abuse issue - or victims or survivors of clergy abuse - to promote their own position is simply unacceptable.

"The only thing we care about is criminal behaviour, and the investigation and prosecution of that criminal behaviour."