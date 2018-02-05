The defence lawyer at the centre of the Netflix series 'Making A Murderer' is taking up a position as guest lecturer at the University of Limerick.

American attorney Dean Strang will lead a six week module at the UL law school this month.

In the documentary series, Mr Strang represented Steven Avery who was twice convicted of murder in Wisconsin.

The course begins on February 10th.

Commenting on the announcement Mr Strang said: "The University of Limerick has given me the chance of a lifetime: to immerse myself in an Irish law school for nearly two months, and to learn about how law is taught and lived in Ireland. I will have chances to hear and meet Irish students, professors, lawyers and judges and to consider questions that daily law practice either crowds out or omits."

This is Mr Strang's second visit to Ireland - last year he conducted an Irish university lecture tour and gave a public talk in Limerick at the invitation of the UL Law Society.