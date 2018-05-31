Malahide Castle in Dublin is getting ready to host 5 gigs in June starting with LCD Soundsystem next Tuesday.



Up to 80 thousand people are expected to attend the concerts which include Kodaline on Friday the 8th of June, Gorillaz on Saturday the 9th, Liam Gallagher on the 15th of June and Chic on the 16th.

People are being reminded to take public transport with only a small amount of parking available. 6 extra DARTs and a private bus service are being put on to bring people back into town after the concerts.

No big bags will be allowed in, with people being advised to bring only bags that are smaller that A4 size.

Other items not allowed in are umbrellas, selfie sticks, folding chairs, professional cameras with removable lenses and Go Pros.

LCD Soundsystem, Kodaline, Gorillaz, Liam Gallagher and Chic will play here at Malahide Castle from next Tuesday! Ian Donaldson from @FRfestivals gives a site tour. 🎪🎵@mcd_productions pic.twitter.com/detXZUJXvR — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) May 31, 2018



