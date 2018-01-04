A small independent newsagent in North County Dublin sold last Friday’s winning Euromillions ticket.

The 38.9 million euro ticket was bought in the Village Shop in Malahide.

The winner has made contact with the National Lottery but wishes to remain private.

Kim Buckley has this report from Malahide:

Owner of The Village Shop in Malahide is Amy Cong, she’s been running the newsagent with her husband Ken since 2013.

The Village Shop in Malahide sold the winning €38.9 million Euromillions ticket. Owner Amy Cong is over the moon!! @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/wqI8BfWITS — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) January 4, 2018





It’s not the first time the shop has been lucky, having previously sold a winning ticket worth 300,000 euro.

The Village shop will now receive an incentive of €25,000, Mrs Cong says she'll invest the money back into the shop, and maybe take a holiday!

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of the golden ticket has made contact and arrangements are being made for them to collect their life changing cheque.

Revealed: The Village shop in Malahide Co.Dublin sells the €38.9 Million #EuroMillions ticket!Congrats to all involved in the winning store🎉 pic.twitter.com/INSqRZ7XrM — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 4, 2018



