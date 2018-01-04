An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Japanese man in Co Louth.

24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki was stabbed to death on Avenue Road in Dundalk yesterday morning.

A large crowd – some shouting abuse - gathered outside Dundalk District Court this evening as Mohamed Morei was brought in for this hearing.

The court heard the nationality of the accused hasn’t been determined yet and he’s to receive psychological treatment while in custody.

An Arabic interpreter was present for the hearing and an interpreter was requested for further court appearances.

The accused, who was dressed in a black jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms, made some chants during the brief court appearance including 'I am not Muslim’ and ‘I am not gay’.

The accused was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next week via video link.

From Dundalk, Stephanie Grogan reports: