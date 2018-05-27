A man in his 20s has been arrested by Gardai investigating a serious assault in Dungarvan in County Waterford.

A man in his thirties was taken to University Hospital Waterford with head injuries after the incident, which happened shortly after 2am this morning at Davitts Quay.

He has since been transferred to University Hospital Cork.

Gardai have carried out a technical examination of the scene and are appealing for witnesses to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600.