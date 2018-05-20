A man in his forties has been shot and seriously injured in Cherrywood in South Dublin - as Gardai continue to search for missing Jastine Valdez.

The 24 year old woman disappeared last night - amid reports a female pedestrian was seen being forced into a car outside Enniskerry in County Wicklow.

Gardai confirmed they interacted with the driver of a vehicle at approximately 8pm this evening in the Cherrywood area and that an official Garda firearm was discharged.

Officers have located a 171 D Nissan Qashqui they had earlier appealed for at the scene of the shooting.

They continue to appeal for anyone who may have seen the movements of that vehicle from yesterday to 8pm today to contact them.

Earlier, Garda Superintendent Paul Hogan said search teams and the Civil Defence are being assisted by a Garda air-support unit as the hunt for Jastine continues.