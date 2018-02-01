A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of Irene White in County Louth.

The mother-of-three was killed in her Dundalk home almost 13 years ago.

Gardaí arrested the man in his 40s on Tuesday in connection with the investigation.

He is now due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning.

Earlier this week, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Mrs White in Co Louth in 2005.

Anthony Lambe (34) had pleaded guilty to her murder.