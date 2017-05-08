A man has gone on trial accused of murdering a woman in a Dublin hotel after assuming a false identity and arranging to meet her for sex.



Eric Locke admits strangling Sonia Blount but will claim he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time and didnt mean to kill her.

The body of the 31-year-old single mother, was found on the floor of room 346 at The Plaza Hotel in Tallaght on February 16th 2014.



A garment had been shoved into her mouth and a post-mortem revealed she had been strangled.



The prosecuting barrister Remy Farrell told the jury she ended a brief relationship with Eric Locke the month before, and that he had threatened suicide because of it.



He said it will be alleged he assumed a false identity and contacted her through Facebook under the name Shane Cully and that they arranged to meet at the hotel for a sexual encounter.



When the accused went into room 346, Mr. Farrell said Locke had cable ties, masking tape and an air gun that looked very realistic.



Locke, of St. Johns Park East in Clondalkin in Dublin, admits strangling her to death but claims diminished responsibility due to a mental disorder.







