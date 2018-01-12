A 26 year-old man has admitted providing funding from his Co Waterford base to Islamic State.

Hassan Bal, formerly of O'Connell Street in Waterford pleaded guilty to two counts relating to the funding and attempting funding of a terrorist organisation.

Trish Laverty reports:

Hassan Bal is originally from the UK and moved to Ireland with his family when he was 12.

Today at Waterford Circuit Court he pleaded guilty to unlawfully providing €400 in funds, using a money transfer in October 2015 to a man in Bosnia-Herzegovina knowing that the money would be used by Islamic State.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawfully attempting to collect or receive cash, through a intermediary in London, knowing the money would be used by a terrorist group.

He was remanded in custody until April 10th when a date will be fixed for Mr. Bal to be sentenced.