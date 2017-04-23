Man Airlifted To Hospital In Clare
Three people have been taken to hospital following a road crash in West Clare this morning.
One of them, a man, has been airlifted to hospital, while two others were transported by ambulance.
The car they were travelling in lost control and hit a ditch on the N68 Ennis to Kilrush Road at Knockalough at 10.30am.
The driver was trapped in his SUV for some time, as fire crews worked to release him.
A woman and teenager were safely assisted from the vehicle by rescue workers.
Their injuries are not believed to be serious.