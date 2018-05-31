A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with the possession of a shotgun in West Dublin.

It follows an intelligence operation earlier this week when gardai observed a firearm being handed over between two vehicles in the Finglas area.

The vehicles were stopped and a man and a woman were arrested and drugs were found in a follow up operation.

53-year-old Catherine Byrne of Cloverhill Road in Ballyfermot appeared in charged with the unlawful possession of a semi-automatic shotgun at Kennelsfort Road in Palmerstown and the possession of cocaine for sale or supply

She didn’t apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

Her co-accused - 31-year-old Robert Yates of St Donagh’s Road in Donaghmede - was charged with the unlawful possession of a shotgun.

Mr Yates was granted bail on strict conditions - but he is being allowed go on a holiday to Spain.

Both are due back in court at later dates.