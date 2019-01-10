A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother in Co. Louth.

32 year old Tomasz Krzysztof Piortrowski of Cherrybrook, Ardee is accused of murdering 57 year old Elzbieta Piortrowska of Clonmore, Ardee at her home on Tuesday.

The accused made no reply when the charges against him were read out at Drogheda District Court this morning.

Mr. Piortrowski's Solictor expressed serious concerns for his clients mental health and requested that he receive the appropriate medical attention.

He's been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court this day week via video link.