A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged serious sexual assault of a tourist in Dublin.

The 18-year-old woman reported the attack took place at the weekend in the Pigeon House Road area of Ringsend.

The suspect has since been released without charge and a file is being sent to the DPP.

Crime Editor of The Irish Sun, Stephen Breen, has the details.

"We understand that she met an individual in Dublin city centre, they then took a train out to the Sandymount area.

"It was during this period that they were in the Sandymount and Ringsend area - they were going for a walk - and suddenly the suspect in this case is believed to have dragged the woman into a tent which he had been staying in in the Pigeon House Road area".