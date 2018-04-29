A man has been arrested after gardaí were attacked during searches in Dublin last night.

Two gardaí attempted to search a man on Ballyogan Avenue in Dublin 18 at around 7.30pm.

During the search, a large crowd gathered outside a house.

One of the gardaí was hit with a metal baseball bat several times.

He suffered body, head and face injuries, and was taken to Tallaght Hospital - where he remains today.

Following the incident, searches took place at a house on Ballyogan Avenue after midnight - led by gardaí from Dun Laoghaire, with support from the Armed Support Unit.

One garda was bitten by a dog during the search, and was brought to hospital.