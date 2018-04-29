Man Arrested After Garda Attacked In Dublin
A man has been arrested after gardaí were attacked during searches in Dublin last night.
Two gardaí attempted to search a man on Ballyogan Avenue in Dublin 18 at around 7.30pm.
During the search, a large crowd gathered outside a house.
One of the gardaí was hit with a metal baseball bat several times.
He suffered body, head and face injuries, and was taken to Tallaght Hospital - where he remains today.
Following the incident, searches took place at a house on Ballyogan Avenue after midnight - led by gardaí from Dun Laoghaire, with support from the Armed Support Unit.
One garda was bitten by a dog during the search, and was brought to hospital.
A man in his 50s was arrested, while a number of items were also seized.
The arrested man is currently being held at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.