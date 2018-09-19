A man has been arrested after heroin was seized in Dublin city centre.

This morning, Gardai carried out seven searches of premises various premises in an operation targeting organised crime.

A quantity of heroin was seized - the amount which can't be dislosed due to operational reasons - while a number of encrypted devices were also taken in by Gardai.



Following the searches - a twenty-four year old man was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking

He's currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station.



Assistant Commissioner, John O'Driscoll, said the operation is evidence of the Gardai's "unrelenting efforts to dismantle organised crime groups that are involved in drug trafficking" and who are attempting to "murder particular people"