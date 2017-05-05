Gardaí have arrested a man on a European Arrest Warrant and three men on bench warrants in Wicklow as part of Operation Thor.

Gardaí from the Eastern Region will be carrying out traffic and crime checkpoints in the area until 3am on Sunday.

It will also involve high visibility patrols in urban areas, searches of premises for drugs and proceeds of crime, the execution of warrants and inspection of licensed premises.

Gardaí will be manning an information stand in Wicklow town tomorrow where they'll be available to deal with queries and give crime prevention and road safety advice.