A man in his 20s has been arrested at Dublin airport this morning, after running out of the terminal onto the tarmac.

An airport spokesperson has confirmed a male and female passenger were late for a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam this morning, and arrived at the boarding gate after the flight had closed.

They were engaging with Ryanair staff at the gate and the male passenger was becoming agitated.

He was banging on the window to try and get the aircraft to wait and he then broke through a door and made his way onto the apron, trying to flag the aircraft down.

He was was restrained by Ryanair staff and Airport Police, who had arrived at the scene and arrested him.

In a statement Ryanair said 'Police at Dublin Airport detained an individual who breached security at the boarding gate, which had already closed. This is now a matter for local police.”

He was taken to Ballymun Garda station where he is currently being detained.

