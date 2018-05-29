Gardaí investigating the death of Joseph Deacy in Swinford Co Mayo in August last year have arrested a man.

Joseph, originally from St Albans in England, was discovered outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford with apparent head injuries.

He was taken to Mayo University Hospital, before being moved to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he died the following day.

A post-mortem examination on the body of the 21-year-old led gardaí to treat the death as a homicide.

The suspect, who's in his 20s, was arrested this morning.

He is being held at Claremorris Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.