The 21-year-old from St Albans in England died on the 13th of August 2017 after being found with head injuries

Gardaí investigating the death of Joseph Deacy in Swinford Co Mayo in August last year have arrested a man.

Joseph, originally from St Albans in England, was discovered outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford with apparent head injuries.

He was taken to Mayo University Hospital, before being moved to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he died the following day.

A post-mortem examination on the body of the 21-year-old led gardaí to treat the death as a homicide.

The suspect, who's in his 20s, was arrested this morning.

He is being held at Claremorris Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.