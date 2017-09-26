Gardaí say they have arrested a man in connection with a triple murder investigation in Co Kildare 30 years ago.

20-year-old Barbara Doyle and her two young nieces Mary Ellen and Kerrie Byrne died in a fire in Kilcock on September 20th 1987.

Last week gardaí upgraded their investigation on foot of new evidence.

A man in his 50s was arrested this afternoon in North County Dublin.

He is currently being questioned at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.