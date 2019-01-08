Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Dublin in the early hours of December 9th.

The woman alleges that she was attacked in a car in the Dublin 4 and Dublin 1 areas.

It's alleged to have happened in the Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road and Serpentine Avenue areas.

A man in his 30s was brought to Irishtown Garda Station last Thursday.

He was later released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí say they've also seized a car in connection with the investigation.