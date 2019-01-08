Man Questioned In Connection With Alleged Sexual Assault In Dublin
Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Dublin in the early hours of December 9th.
The woman alleges that she was attacked in a car in the Dublin 4 and Dublin 1 areas.
It's alleged to have happened in the Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road and Serpentine Avenue areas.
A man in his 30s was brought to Irishtown Garda Station last Thursday.
He was later released without charge.
A file is being prepared for the DPP.
Gardaí say they've also seized a car in connection with the investigation.