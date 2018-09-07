Gardaí investigating the murder of a man at Bray Boxing Club in Wicklow have arrested a man in his 30s.

50 year old Bobby Messett was shot dead at the club at around 7am on the 5th June.

The attack happened when at least one gunman entered club and opened fire.

There were up to 20 people training there at the time.

50 year old Bobby Messett was killed, while two other men - including Pete Taylor, the father of Ireland’s Olympic Gold Medal winning boxer Katie Taylor - were shot and injured.

It's understood that Pete Taylor who set up the club was the intended target of the attack.

Last night, Gardai investigating the shooting arrested a man in his 30s.

He was taken into custody at Bray Garda station where he can be held for up to 7 days.