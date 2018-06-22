Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Bray, Co Wicklow have arrested a man in his 40s.

45-year-old Vincent Kelly was found unconscious with a serious injury outside a hotel on Bray Main Street in the early hours of Saturday June 9th.

He later died in hospital.

The man arrested this morning has now been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Investigators have renewed their appeal for any witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Bray Garda Station on 01-666-5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.