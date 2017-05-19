A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Rita Apine.

Ms Apine a 29 year old Latvian national died last Sunday after being found at the bottom of the stairs in her home in Freshford County Kilkenny.

This afternoon a man in his 30's was arrested as part of the investigation and he's being detained at Kilkenny Garda station.

Gardaí are continuing their inquiries and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.