A man is still being questioned by gardaí in connection with the murder of Martin Clancy in Limerick.

The 45-year-old was found stabbed to death at his flat on Little O'Curry Street in the city on Sunday.

A murder inquiry was launched earlier this week following a post mortem examination.

A man, aged in his mid 20s, was arrested yesterday evening in Cork city.

He is being held at Roxboro Road Garda Station in Limerick.