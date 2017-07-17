A man's been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Swords at the weekend.

The 56 year old man was found seriously injured on North Street at around 3 o'clock yesterday morning.

The man, believed to be a dad of three, had been beaten and stripped.

His injuries were so severe that he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

He was not a criminal and was not known to gardai.

Last night a 29 year old man was arrested in connection with the man's murder.

However detectives say the investigation is continuing and they're appealing for anyone with information to contact them.