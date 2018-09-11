A man's been arrested in Saudi Arabia after a video was posted of him having breakfast with a woman.

In the video, the man - who is originally from Egypt - can be seen laughing and joking with the woman.

The Saudi labour ministry described the footage of the pair, who work together at a hotel, as offensive.

It also says the hotel's owner has been summoned for failing to adhere to government regulations that workplaces should have a separate place for women.