A man has been arrested following an armed robbery and car crash in County Westmeath.



Two men threatened staff with a hammer and a bar at a supermarket at Ardleigh in Mullingar at half past nine last night - they stole cash however no one was injured.



A short time later a silver Renault Megane crashed in to a wall at Ballinderry in Mullingar and two men were seen running from the vehicle.



Gardaí responding to the incident arrested one man (40s) close to the scene and a quantity of cash was recovered.



He is being held at Mullingar Garda Station and a search is continuing for the second man.



Anyone with information should contact Mullingar Garda Station.



