A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Limerick City over the weekend.

24-year-old Patrick O’Connor received serious stab wounds at Fitzgerald's Bar on Sexton Street North in the city on Saturday night.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This morning, Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the investigation.

He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station.